Fazl blamed for damaging Kashmir cause, corruption in Hajj quota

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday blamed JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for damaging Kashmir cause as well as committing billions of rupees in corruption in Hajj quota.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, the communications minister said that the politics of the opposition parties is based on vested interests.

He further said that people have rejected the politics of the alliance of the opposition parties as it was based on vested interest.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmir and Palestine issues.

It was after the lapse of more than 50 years that the UN Security Council held three discussions on the Kashmir dispute.

He further said that it was in the era of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that an effort was made to establish relations with Israel by involving a member of the JUI-F.

The JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman damaged the Kashmir cause, Murad Saeed added.

He further said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has plundered national wealth by committing corruption of billions of rupees in Hajj quota through his front men.

He said Fazlur Rehman invested billions of rupees in Qatar and Dubai, and its detail will soon be made public.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using seminary students for organising public rallies to hide his own corruption.

