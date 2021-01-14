ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Blunders by PM damaged Pakistan’s interests: Dastgir

Recorder Report Updated 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khurram Dastgir Khan Wednesday alleged that the long list of diplomatic and foreign policy “blunders” by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government has dealt disastrous damage to Pakistan and its international interests.

Speaking at a news conference, Dastgir said the day Imran Khan came into power, he had portrayed Pakistan as a weak, inconsequential, and indecisive country. He said Imran Khan has reduced the multifaceted decades’ old relationship with China to a transactional relation.

“Imran’s inexperience, immaturity and incompetence in understanding diplomatic phenomenon led him into announcing that just because India congratulated him on his victory; it wanted negotiations and a fruitful dialogue. His blunderbuss statement that Narendra Modi is the only hope for the solution of the Kashmir dispute and his over-excitement with the Kartarpur Corridor issue was seen as a sign of weakness and were rewarded with Balakot followed by the annexation of Occupied Kashmir,” he added.

“The sofa-chair diplomacy that followed cemented his inability to handle such matters even further where he and his foreign minister compromised Pakistan’s and Kashmir’s interest by not making an aggressive diplomatic push by visiting and meeting foreign leaders to garner support against India’s actions,” he further alleged. Instead, he added that they resorted to phone calls and interviews “which is the weakest action possible”. “All this compromised Pakistan’s support against annexation and it was able to get very limited support,” he added.

He pointed out Imran’s “disastrous” statement regarding Pakistan Army and intelligence training al-Qaeda, which was untrue. “His [Imran] needless rambling about Iran being a victim of terrorists coming from Pakistani soil; his undermining of Pakistan’s foreign policy by stating there is no border between Pakistan and Afghanistan and that the Durand Line was just a creation of the westerners. But above all Imran Khan’s megaphone foreign policy made a mess of the delicate balance maintained by Islamabad regarding the relations with the GCC countries and other critical Muslim strategic partners like Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, and others,” he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Blunders by PM damaged Pakistan’s interests: Dastgir

Trump impeached by US House

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

New York City to end Trump contracts over riot

Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law

Pakistan proposes plan to combat violent Hindutva ideology

First US federal execution of woman in decades

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.