Hospitals in Sindh: Centre’s notification termed attack on 18th Amendment

Recorder Report Updated 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has declared the notification of the federal government regarding hospitals in Sindh as an attack on the 18th Amendment of the Constitution.

He said that the federal government’s notification regarding these NICVD hospitals is violation of constitution and interfering in the issues of Sindh province.

“Imran Khan cannot run PIMS hospital in Islamabad properly as the employees of PIMS hospital are protesting on the streets of Islamabad against this incapable government and for their rights. The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) hospitals are model health facilities providing free treatment to the patients from all over Pakistan. Now the federal government by usurping these hospitals is threatening the lives of patients from all over Pakistan,” the PPP leader said, while addressing the reception ceremony of the PPP in Islamabad Wednesday.

He challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish a single hospital in Punjab matching NICVD in Sindh.

Bukhari claimed that the federal government is victimising Sindh because Sindh has refused to believe in the false promises of Imran Khan and rejected him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

