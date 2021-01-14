Opposition has no public welfare agenda: Buzdar

LAHORE: Slamming the opposition, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the opposition made a futile attempt of political point-scoring on important issues, as it has no public welfare agenda.

“PDM has no regard for the masses as it is only interested in the fulfilment of personal designs,” the CM said, adding: “Opposition tried to weaken the unity by setting aside national interests.”

He said the nation will never forget the negative political characters adding that those tried to create jangling discards in an hour of the trial have been fully exposed.

In a statement, the CM said the government has taken a number of steps for the welfare of the masses and the PM Imran Khan is dealing with emerging challenges with courage and vision and every challenge will be overcome with the support of the masses.

In a meeting with SACM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the CM directed to vigorously counter the nefarious narrative of the PDM along with a projection of PTI-led government’s performance in a befitting manner.

Similarly, the Pakistan-centric policies of PM Imran Khan should be projected in the best of manner as the PTI government has given particular attention to performance and delivery to the masses, he said.

The CM emphasized the government is working day and night to create ease for the people and regretted the opponents have remained engrossed in spreading turmoil.

He pointed out the UK-based Broadsheet has, again, exposed the former rulers. The new Pakistan will move forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said.

The SACM stated that government’s performance will be effectively projected at every forum adding that the government has clean-bowled the opposition with its immaculate performance.

