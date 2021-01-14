Minister for making Gujranwala hospital functional by June

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting here on Wednesday ordered to make functional one block of under-construction 500- bedded new hospital at Gujranwala by June 2021.

The Minister reviewed the progress on the under-construction hospital and Special Secretary and Chief Engineer Building apprised the Minister of the latest developments and the pace of work.

The Health Minister said, “The new 502-bedded hospital at Gujranwala shall be a gift to the people of Gujranwala Division by the government. Resources for Gujranwala Teaching Hospital project has been provided on a priority basis. This is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep. Initially, the OPD and Medicine sections shall be developed in the block to be made functional by June 2021. The Teaching Hospital shall provide excellent quality healthcare services to people of Gujranwala Division and all services shall be available in the state-of-the-art facility. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is being regularly updated about the progress on the project. The Punjab government is developing new hospitals owing to the increase in population in Punjab. A team led by Special Secretary SHME Department is continuously monitoring the development work at the project. Provision of best quality healthcare facilities is the foremost priority of the Government.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021