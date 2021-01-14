Foreign funding case: ECP body starts re-examination of record

ISLAMABAD: The Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started re-examination of the entire record provided by the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Foreign funding case.

Few days back, PTI said it had submitted its entire record to the Scrutiny Committee in the Foreign Funding case.

The Scrutiny Committee, which met for the first time on Wednesday since been instructed by the ECP last week to meet thrice a week to expedite progress on Foreign Funding case, started the revaluation of the PTI’s record. An ECP official told Business Recorder that PTI submitted before the Scrutiny Committee the details of donations from overseas Pakistanis including LCC (life cycle costing) account, the names, addresses, computerised national identity card numbers and contact numbers of the overseas donors, the details of related bank transactions, relevant bank statements, and receipts of relevant financial activities were submitted by the PTI to the committee.

The record provided by the PTI was already examined by Scrutiny Committee last year but the ECP had rejected its report into Foreign Funding case directing the committee to launch the probe afresh and submit report accordingly.

