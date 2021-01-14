KARACHI: A cursory look at Presidential Inaugural Committee 2021 document shows that President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s allies have orchestrated a brilliant campaign to raise millions of dollars from corporations and individuals. The committee seeks to achieve this objective by offering special “V.I.P. participation” in reimagined inaugural festivities that will be largely virtual because of Covid-19.

It increasingly appears that almost all those attending the Biden’s inaugural ceremony will be doing it only after making payments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021