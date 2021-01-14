ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
COAS meets families of slain coal-miners

Recorder Report Updated 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said Balochistan is in sharp focus of the enemies due to its strategic potential.

He remarked this during a visit to Quetta where he was given a detailed security brief at HQ Southern Command.

He also met families of victims of Mach incident and also interacted with a large gathering of Hazara community.

At HQ Southern Command, the COAS was apprised about prevailing security challenges in the province and the measures taken, including border management along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Border.

The COAS also spent time with the bereaved families of Mach incident victims and shared their grief.

The COAS assured them that perpetrators of this heinous incident shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste.

Later, the COAS addressed the garrison officers.

The COAS appreciated their preparedness and efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the province despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved.

Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential, the COAS remarked.

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country, the COAS reiterated.

The disruptive efforts by hostile forces won't be allowed to succeed, the COAS emphasised.

Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued/ensured to the hilt, the COAS concluded. Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Southern Command.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

