CICEC donates medical supplies to fight Covid-19

BEIJING: The delegation of China International Culture Exchange Centre (CICEC) visited Pakistan embassy here and donated a batch of medical supplies to support fighting against Covid-19, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Pan Wen, Deputy Director of International Liaison Department CICEC, had a conversation with Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China.

The batch of supplies included 30,000 masks (15 boxes), 2 boxes of kn95, PPE suits, 3000 boxes of Chinese herbal medicine, and nucleic acid test kits.

On the occasion Pan said to Haque, “Seeing the lingering epidemic situation in Pakistan, CICEC feels obliged to donate some prevention and control supplies as a sign of support. We shall stand united in our fight against Covid-19 and emerge victorious together.”

Pan further said: “China and Pakistan are Iron brothers and our friendship has withstood changes in international situation and stayed firm and stronger as always. The year 2021 marks the 70th year of the establishment of China and Pakistan diplomatic relations.” It is a new start and opportunity for Pak-China multi-field cooperation.

“We hope to seize the moment to engage in Culture Exchange programmes with Pakistan including the international sea port forum, which is already in preparation. It is our hope that His Excellency would spare some time to further promote our solid friendship in line with the notion of the community of shared future for mankind as stated by the President Xi Jinping.