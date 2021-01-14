ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
AKTI delegation visits FPCCI

Recorder Report Updated 14 Jan 2021

KARACHI: A delegation of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI) under the leadership of Chairman Atiq Mir visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to felicitate Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, the newly-elected President of the FPCCI on his success.

The delegation shared its concerns over the issues of taxes, lockdown situation, the anti-encroachment drive of government, maintenance of infrastructure, emergent situations during urban flooding, and fire incidents.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President of FPCCI, said that unfortunately, the megalopolis is lacking the chambers for SMEs, cottage industry, and the small traders.

He suggested step-by-step actions to resolve the issues of markets and business community, starting from a marked area and creating the best service model and carry on the successfully tested procedure throughout the city.

He assured the social service of FPCCI to all business community without any discrimination.

He proposed the delegation for a workable concept paper to set a line of action.

The meeting suggested to the FPCCI to support markets sustainability and small business enterprises of Karachi.

