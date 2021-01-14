ST&IT dept signs MoU with WCCI

PESHAWAR: The Creative Innovative Unit, Department of ST&IT and Women Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday to support women in the industry.

Speaking on the occasion Advisor to CM on ST&IT Ziaullah Bangash shared that the aim of the MoU is to promote women participation in the economy by various training programmes in professional skills, computer literacy and other soft skills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021