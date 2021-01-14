ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Silkbank introduces RBA to reduce fraud

Updated 14 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Silkbank Limited is one of the leading and fastest growing Credit Cards issuers in the country. Silkbank’s Visa Credit Cards offer cardholders premier benefits, multiple layers of security, reliability, and global acceptance. With the growing focus towards digitalization in the ‘post-Covid’ economy, it is imperative for banks to provide ease and facilitation to their customers to perform online transactions.

Keeping up with this spirit and the commitment to provide world-leading services, Silkbank has partnered with Visa to utilize their ‘Visa Consumer Authentication Service’ (VCAS), which provides the bank Risk Based Authentication (RBA) to reduce fraud and false declines through an improved online authentication service.

Commenting on Silkbank’s digital drive, Naveed Mushtaq, Business Head – Credit Cards said, “Our objective is to be ready for the new era of banking where customers will rely more on digital solutions. With the market fast moving towards online shopping amid Covid, it becomes all the more important to provide enhanced customer experience and security. This initiative is a reflection of our resolve in providing our customers unmatched convenience and will enable Silkbank to offer smarter authentication decisions and deliver the secure and seamless payment experiences consumers seek.”—PR

