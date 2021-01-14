HKM for use of renewable energy resources

LAHORE: Haqooq Khalq Movement Pakistan on Wednesday demanded that government of Pakistan should scale up the use of renewable energy resources while phasing out production of electricity from oil and gas.

The members of the organising committee of the Haqooq Khalq Movement Pakistan Farooq Tariq, Zaigham Abbas, Aima Khosa and Muzammil Khan while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club demanded that the government should phase out the use of oil and gas for power production and shift to renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and small scale hydropower plants for the generation of electricity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021