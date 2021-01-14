HSC&SI president demands possession, allotment of SITE plots

HYDERABAD: The President Hyderabad Small Chamber and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has said that despite of receiving half of the price of Rs 0.6 million per plot from the industrialists and businessmen from 2008 to date, the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited has not given the possession and allotment of the plots which is tantamount to sheer cruelty.

He was addressing at the joint meeting called by convener sub-committees in the conference Hall of the Chamber. He informed that Rs. 150 thousands per application was sought from the business community for allotment of plots with 10% price under the Site Limited Project of “Site Extension”. He said that in addition to Rs 150 thousands per application, 34 traders and industrialists of Hyderabad submitted documentary expenses of Rs 5,000 in the year 2008. Later, the Site demanded 40% price as premium amount of Rs. 600,000 per applicant, thus 50% price was submitted by 34 applicants but even after 12 years neither the site plans of the plots were issued nor the possession and the allotments of the plots were given while on the other hand the plots were allotted to people who did not belong to business and industrial community.

He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to question the Managing Director of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate for this negligence and order for conducting impartial enquiry so that those who would be found responsible should be taken to task.

He paid tribute to MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui who is also key member of the chamber for raising this serious issue in the Provincial Assembly and various forums as well as bringing the issue in the court of law.

