ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HSC&SI president demands possession, allotment of SITE plots

Recorder Report Updated 14 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: The President Hyderabad Small Chamber and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has said that despite of receiving half of the price of Rs 0.6 million per plot from the industrialists and businessmen from 2008 to date, the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited has not given the possession and allotment of the plots which is tantamount to sheer cruelty.

He was addressing at the joint meeting called by convener sub-committees in the conference Hall of the Chamber. He informed that Rs. 150 thousands per application was sought from the business community for allotment of plots with 10% price under the Site Limited Project of “Site Extension”. He said that in addition to Rs 150 thousands per application, 34 traders and industrialists of Hyderabad submitted documentary expenses of Rs 5,000 in the year 2008. Later, the Site demanded 40% price as premium amount of Rs. 600,000 per applicant, thus 50% price was submitted by 34 applicants but even after 12 years neither the site plans of the plots were issued nor the possession and the allotments of the plots were given while on the other hand the plots were allotted to people who did not belong to business and industrial community.

He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to question the Managing Director of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate for this negligence and order for conducting impartial enquiry so that those who would be found responsible should be taken to task.

He paid tribute to MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui who is also key member of the chamber for raising this serious issue in the Provincial Assembly and various forums as well as bringing the issue in the court of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

HSC&SI president demands possession, allotment of SITE plots

Trump impeached by US House

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

New York City to end Trump contracts over riot

Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law

Pakistan proposes plan to combat violent Hindutva ideology

First US federal execution of woman in decades

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.