ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks up

Reuters Updated 14 Jan 2021

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European stocks inched up on Wednesday as merger talks powered gains in French grocer Carrefour and Spain’s Telefonica, offsetting weakness in banking stocks on worries about extended lockdowns across the continent.

Carrefour shares hit their highest level since August 2019 after Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said it had approached Europe’s biggest retailer to discuss a combination.

The stock was last up 8.6%, leading gains in Paris’ CAC 40, while shares in French rival Casino rose 3.1%.

Spanish telecom company Telefonica rose 7.9% after it agreed to sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin America to US-based telecom infrastructure operator American Towers for 7.7 billion euros ($9.41 billion) in cash.

Telecom stocks were the top sectoral gainers, up 1.4%.

The broader pan-European STOXX 600 index rose just 0.2% as investors took a pause after last week’s strong rally.

The German DAX was flat as Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country will not be able to lift all restrictions at the beginning of February.

The Dutch government also said it would extend lockdown measures, including the closure of schools and shops, by at least three weeks.

Investors also kept an eye on political developments in Rome where former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi warned that he was ready to sink the government if current premier Giuseppe Conte did not apply for a loan from the euro zone’s bailout fund to relaunch Italy’s battered economy.

Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.2%, while banking stocks fell 0.6%.

Meanwhile, data showed Italian industrial output fell more than expected in November, suggesting the recovery petered out in the fourth quarter due to new curbs on business.

Utilities were a drag after Danish offshore wind farm developer Orsted slumped 6.7% on warning a return to more normal wind speeds this year would hit operating earnings.

Copenhagen stocks fell 0.8%.

Food ordering group Just Eat Takeaway fell 3.9% as a disappointing 2020 margin guidance overshadowed a 57% jump in fourth-quarter orders.—Reuters

