Auto sector: BOD of EDB meets today to discuss issues

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors (BoD) of Engineering Development Board (EDB) is scheduled to meet on Thursday (today) to take-up various issue related to the auto sector.

The EDB will share update on Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy approved by the ECC/Cabinet.

The EV Policy for 2-3 wheelers and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVS) was approved by the cabinet and implemented.

The Federal Cabinet has also approved Electric Vehicle (EV) policy for four wheelers. Pakistan has adopted World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations and has been allocated the symbol E64 for official communication.

The EDB/MoIP submitted regulations mentioned below, but the annex reproduced below has not been forwarded by the UN Secretary General Office to WP-29 Secretariat in Geneva.

The EDB sought clarification from WP-29 Secretariat, which has been replied by foreign counterparts.

Pakistan can now opt for any regulation under 1958 Agreement in addition to regulations.

Official documents available with Business Recorder said, furthermore, Lahore High Court has also ordered EDB to ensure installation of airbags in the locally manufactured vehicles.

The copy of order is with EDB wherein court has advised MoIP to discuss the matter with stakeholders for implementation and revert back.

The grace of three years is available with the countries to adopt the regulations.

The EDB is of the view that the regulations deemed appropriate by the auto sector may be short listed for adoption, the WP-29 Secretariat may be conveyed the same.

The safety regulations agreed by the stakeholders may be included in the SRO 656 with timelines, extension of which may be the prerogative of EDB.

In this regard a consultative meeting was held on December 11, 2020 with the stakeholder wherein industry requested to have a meeting with DG, UNECE’s WP 29 Secretariat.

Accordingly a consultative meeting was held on December 22, 2020 between industry and DG, UNECE’s WP 29 Secretariat.

The shortlisted regulations will be discussed with the AIDC members and after ratification by AIDC, the same will be recommended for inclusion in SRO accordingly.

Ninth meeting of the Sub-committee of the Tariff Policy Board (TPB) was held on August 19-20, 2020 under the Chairmanship of the Ministry of Commerce.

The matter of removal of additional customs duty on import of auto parts was examined by the Sub-committee.

The representative of the FBR stated during the said meeting that impact of seven percent ACD had been collected from the customers by the auto assemblers; however, same had not been deposited in the national exchequer.

The Sub-Committee was of the view that seven percent ACD on the auto parts might be reduced.

The issue is also subjudice before the Court.

The Sub-committee recommended referring this matter to the AIDC.

The matter is placed before the AIDC members and recommendation of the AIDC will be shared with the Tariff Policy Board for consideration.

The EDB is working to prepare the AIDEP in light of international best practices in consultation with the industry.

In this regard, few preparatory meetings of the AIDEP were convened specifically to discuss various policy considerations.

In this regard, automotive industry submitted proposals on the request of EDB for the development of AIDEP 2021-26.

Furthermore, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recommended equipping cars with digital radio receivers.

General Manager (Policy) will give a detailed presentation on the proposals for the finalization.

The EDB Tariff Section is facing various technical issues. Following proposals will be presented before the AIDC for appropriate recommendation/advice; (i) issuance of indigenous model of tractor/vehicles; (ii) issuance of IORC to the extent of sub- component under SRO 655(I)/2006 for the supply to the local manufacturer. (2nd term vendor) and; (iii) other technical issues.

The PAAPAM has requested to review localization in Pakistan. Deliberation is needed to increase localization level for parts and components.

In this regard coordination between PAAPAM and PAMA is also required. Furthermore viewpoint of New Entrants and AIDC members are requested to enhance and facilitate localization in Pakistan.

Under ADP 2016-21, twenty new investors have been granted Greenfield status. Government has tried to create competition by granting manufacturing licenses to six new entrants namely M/s Lucky Motors Corporation Pvt Ltd, M/s United Motors (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Regal Automobile Industries Ltd., M/s Foton JW Auto Park (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Master Motors Ltd and M/s Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt) Ltd. The policy is expiring on June 30, 2021.

The matter of cut-off date was discussed during Agenda item 2 in the 33rd AIDC wherein EDB informed that cut-off period under policy is June 30, 2026; i.e. if a variant is launched in June 2021, then it can avail benefits will June 2026 however, if a variant is launched in June 2022, than cut-off date of June 2026 will apply.

However, cut-off date matter is being constantly highlighted therefore matter is placed before the AIDC for advice.

Furthermore, M/s Premier Motors Ltd signed agreement with Volkswagen, Germany to produce Volkswagen brand automotive vehicles in Pakistan.

The firm CKD manufacturing as per their Business Plan submitted in November 2019 was delayed due to prevailing situation due to Covid-19/lockdown.

The firm informed that their firm was not able to hold design review meetings, design approval and manufacturing release for the equipment with vendors and with their principle in Germany due to lockdown and travel ban etc.

