World
UK PM Johnson ‘more and more obsessed’ about climate change action
- "I'm becoming more and more obsessed with what we can do," Johnson said, adding that the green agenda provided an opportunity to aid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
14 Jan 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was becoming obsessed with what can be done on climate change, when asked on Wednesday about Britain ambitions for its upcoming climate change summit.
"I'm becoming more and more obsessed with what we can do," Johnson said, adding that the green agenda provided an opportunity to aid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law
UK PM Johnson ‘more and more obsessed’ about climate change action
Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan
RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Read more stories
Comments