Kenyan shilling eases due dollar demand from manufacturing sector
- At 0815 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.75/95 to the dollar.
13 Jan 2021
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling weakened on Wednesday, undermined by demand from the manufacturing sector and general goods importers, traders said.
At 0815 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.75/95 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 109.65/85.
