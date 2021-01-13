ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 28.67 (0.59%)
BR30 24,815 Increased By ▲ 216.83 (0.88%)
KSE100 46,177 Increased By ▲ 254.61 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,318 Increased By ▲ 105.68 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hurkacz books Delray Beach final against Korda

  • Against Norrie, Korda served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, but let two match points go begging -- one with a double-fault.
AFP 13 Jan 2021

MIAMI: Fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz ended qualifier Christian Harrison's Cinderella run in the ATP Delray Beach Open on Tuesday, booking a final showdown with American Sebastian Korda.

Poland's Hurkacz defeated Harrison 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, while Korda, a former junior world number one, reached his first ATP Tour final with a 6-3, 7-5 semi-final victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

"Very happy to win this match today," the 23-year-old Hurkacz, ranked 35th in the world, said. "I mean, Christian played pretty amazing throughout the whole tournament.

"He qualified here and had his best results on the ATP Tour. Especially after all he came through, all the surgeries, it's really great for him. He played a really amazing match."

Harrison, ranked 789th in the world, had toppled Chilean top seed Cristian Garin to reach the quarter-finals.

He recovered an early break of serve in the second set -- the first break of the match -- but Hurkacz broke him again to love to regain the advantage and went on to close out the match.

Hurkacz will be seeking a second ATP title to go with his 2019 Winston-Salem crown.

Korda, the 20-year-old son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, will be seeking a first tour title.

His run to the final included a quarter-final win over second-seeded American John Isner.

Against Norrie, Korda served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, but let two match points go begging -- one with a double-fault.

"Other than that, I played a really good match," Korda said.

Two games later there was no mistake as he closed out the victory in one hour and 22 minutes.

"I'm fired up right now, I couldn't be happier," said Korda, ranked 119th in the world -- 45 spots below Norrie.

tennis Hubert Hurkacz Cameron Norrie Cristian Garin ATP Tour

Hurkacz books Delray Beach final against Korda

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters