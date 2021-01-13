ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
World

FBI opens 160 cases related to storming of US Capitol

  • US acting Attorney Michael Sherwin said 70 cases have already been charged, and he expects that would grow into the hundreds.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The FBI has opened 160 case files in its investigation of the storming of the US Capitol by rioters supporting President Donald Trump last week, the head of the agency's Washington field office said on Tuesday.

The assistant director in charge of the field office, Steven D'Antuono, told a media briefing that the FBI had received 100,000 videos and pictures as tips.

US acting Attorney Michael Sherwin said 70 cases have already been charged, and he expects that would grow into the hundreds.

Donald Trump FBI Steven D'Antuono Michael Sherwin US acting Attorney

