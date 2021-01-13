ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Israel could 'derail' the Biden Administration's re-entry into the Iran Nuclear Deal

  • Israel could be plotting to derail one of the incoming Biden Administration's signature foreign policy promises.
  • Officials from the Israeli government are contemplating the efficacy of the same strategy under the incoming Biden Administration, both in terms of public dialogue and behind-the-scenes diplomatic arbitrage.
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Jan 2021

Israel could be plotting to derail one of the incoming Biden Administration's signature foreign policy promises.

In 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waged a high-profile diplomatic campaign against the Obama Administration's Iran Nuclear Deal, ultimately failing to block the agreement.

As reported by Bloomberg, officials from the Israeli government are contemplating the efficacy of the same strategy under the incoming Biden Administration, both in terms of public dialogue and behind-the-scenes diplomatic arbitrage.

Reportedly, Israel will start by sending a stream of envoys on visits to Washington for private deliberations, intending to prolong U.S-led sanctions on the Iranian regime, and a tougher stance towards its nuclear project, ballistic missile project and regional proxy forces.

The Israeli strategy aims to force the Biden Administration to reconsider the United States' re-entry into the JCPOA, which the Trump Administration withdrew from in 2018.

"It seems to me that we have to learn some lessons, first of all not to give up the sanctions five minutes before we start the negotiations", according to Zohar Palti, head of the political-military bureau in Israel’s Defense Ministry.

Iran has stated that it will welcome the U.S. back to the accord, but that it will not renegotiate, demanding $70 billion in compensation for lost oil revenue as a result of American sanctions.

