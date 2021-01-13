World
Taiwan says it respects decision to cancel US visit
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets that the US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft.
13 Jan 2021
TAIPEI: Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it "understood and respected" a decision by the US State Department to cancel a visit to the island by the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets that the US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft cannot lead a delegation to visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15 as scheduled, but welcomes Ambassador Craft to visit at an appropriate time in the future," it said in a statement.
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Taiwan says it respects decision to cancel US visit
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process
US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence
Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption
Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment
Read more stories
Comments