Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Broadsheet revelations have exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites corruption and money laundering.

In a series of tweets, the premier said that Panama Papers exposed the ruling elites corruption & money laundering earlier. "Now Broadsheet revelations have again exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites corruption & money laundering. These elites cannot hide behind "victimisation" card on these int revelations," he stated.

Imran maintained, "What do these revelations expose repeatedly? 1. Exactly what I have been saying in my 24-yr fight against corruption which is the biggest threat to Pak's progress. 2. These elites come to power & plunder the country."

He said that the corrupt mafia do money laundering to stash their ill-gotten gains abroad, safe from domestic prosecution. "They then use their political clout to get NROs. That is how they kept their plundered wealth safe. People of Pak are biggest losers," he remarked.

The PM highlighted that not only is their nation's wealth stolen by the elites, their taxpayer money, paid for recovering this wealth, is wasted because of NROs. "These revelations tip of the iceberg. We want complete transparency from Broadsheet on our elites money laundering & on who stopped investigations."

The prime minister's statement comes days after the head of Broadsheet, an asset recovery firm, claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered them a bribe to abandon the probe against his foreign assets.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi, in a YouTube interview, said the company had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming to be a nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

He revealed that Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe.

Moussavi said the process of accountability is continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.