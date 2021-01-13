ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.44%)
ASC 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.83%)
AVN 93.60 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.35%)
BOP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
BYCO 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.3%)
EPCL 49.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.04%)
FFBL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
HASCOL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HUBC 85.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
JSCL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.85%)
KAPCO 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.96%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.06%)
POWER 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.04%)
PPL 99.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.96%)
PRL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
TRG 96.40 Increased By ▲ 8.30 (9.42%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (5.99%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By ▲ 36.33 (0.75%)
BR30 24,846 Increased By ▲ 247.88 (1.01%)
KSE100 46,253 Increased By ▲ 330.83 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,356 Increased By ▲ 143.67 (0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares make cautious gains after choppy Wall Street session

  • The US dollar was down a day after hitting its highest since December, and the tighter Treasury yields pushed the greenback down further.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: Asian stocks opened mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking modest Wall Street gains as prospects of an eventual victory against coronavirus shored up recovery hopes, while tight supply expectations pushed oil prices to their highest in a year.

Investors were betting that the incoming Biden administration would ramp up US distribution of coronavirus vaccines, which would allow large parts of the US economy to reopen, Peter Essele, head of portfolio management at Commonwealth Financial Network in Boston said.

"The amount of pent-up demand is slowly being unwound and over the next year it is probably going to result in one the strongest growth in 20 years and markets are pricing that in," Essele said. "Right now, it's a race between cases and the vaccine and the vaccine will ultimately win out and the curve will flatten out."

Asia's open, however, was mixed with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.11%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 down 0.1% and South Korea's KOSPI 0.64% higher.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated near unchanged for the session, not far from record highs. The Dow rose 0.19%, the S&P 500 gained 0.04% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.28%.

The 10-year US yield touched its highest since March but tightened to near flat on the day after a Treasury auction was well-bid. The yield had risen sharply this year on expectations of a massive stimulus package from the incoming Democratic administration.

Democrats said they will give Republican President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters' deadly Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol.

An impeachment trial could proceed even after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20. But analysts say they don't expect any further political turmoil in Washington to affect markets. "Markets since the election have been quite strong because uncertainty factor has been removed," Essele said.

In oil markets, Brent crude prices hit their highest since February as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in US inventories offset concerns over rising COVID-19 cases globally. Saudi Arabia said it plans to cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day in February and March.

Brent was at $56.56, up 1.62% on the day, while US crude recently rose 1.76% to $53.17 per barrel. Benchmark US government 10-year debt last rose 1/32 in price to yield 1.1325%, from 1.134% late on Monday. The yield hit 1.187% earlier in the session.

The US dollar was down a day after hitting its highest since December, and the tighter Treasury yields pushed the greenback down further.

The dollar index fell 0.463%, with the euro up 0.45% to $1.2204. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.49% versus the greenback at 103.75 per dollar.

Safe-haven spot gold added 0.6% to $1,855.46 an ounce. Silver gained 2.49% to $25.54.

Donald Trump asian stocks Nikkei KOSPI coronavirus vaccines Peter Essele Australia's S&P/ASX 200

Asian shares make cautious gains after choppy Wall Street session

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters