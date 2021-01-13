ANL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.83%)
ASC 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.61%)
AVN 93.45 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (5.18%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.27%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.8%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
HASCOL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
HUBC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.91%)
JSCL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.29%)
KAPCO 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.84%)
LOTCHEM 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.69%)
PIBTL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
POWER 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.33%)
PPL 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PRL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
TRG 95.77 Increased By ▲ 7.67 (8.71%)
UNITY 32.67 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (5.22%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,913 Increased By ▲ 37.26 (0.76%)
BR30 24,838 Increased By ▲ 239.83 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,275 Increased By ▲ 353.03 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,367 Increased By ▲ 154.98 (0.81%)
US oil may extend gains into $54.19-$55.02 range

  • There might not be any major correction until oil surges to a strong resistance at $56.37. Support is at $53.41, a break below which could cause a fall to $52.84.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may extend its gains into a range of $54.19-$55.02 per barrel, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The range is formed by the 300% and the 314.6% projection levels on an uptrend from $37.06. The sloping angle of the trend becomes steeper. It reflects a strong bullish sentiment.

There might not be any major correction until oil surges to a strong resistance at $56.37. Support is at $53.41, a break below which could cause a fall to $52.84.

On the daily chart, oil is rising within a price band of $52.84-$56.37, defined by a channel which was duplicated from the lower channel.

The upper channel indicates a key barrier at $56.37, which also serves as a target.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

