Ford sold 602,627 vehicles in China in 2020, up 6% y/y
- After a peak of 1.08 million vehicles in 2016, Ford's sales began faltering in late 2017.
13 Jan 2021
BEIJING: Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it sold 602,627 vehicles in China last year, up 6% from 2019, its first annual growth in the world's biggest car market since 2017.
After a peak of 1.08 million vehicles in 2016, Ford's sales began faltering in late 2017. In the past three months, Ford sold 190,916 vehicles, up 30% from the same period last year.
In China, Ford makes cars through Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC), in which it has a stake, and a joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd.
