Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to examine the contract with DFID (Department for International Development) and determine whether the issue of M/s Karandaaz falls within the definition of privatisation as defined by the Privatisation Ordinance 2000, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On January 4, 2020, Finance Division noted that in 2018, Federal Government under National Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), as part of 100 days agenda of the GoP, approved establishment of Credit Guarantee Company, to support SMEs prescribing 70% equity contribution from the Government of Pakistan. Accordingly, Pakistan Credit Guarantee Company (PCGC) was established and registered with SECP (Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan) as public sector company on April 12, 2019, having shareholding of government of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan. The federal government notified it as Development Finance Institution (DFI) on June 11, 2019.

The objective of the PCGC was to provide credit guarantees to banks to finance SMEs at affordable prices of the PCGC sector in Pakistan in line with NFIS. The objective of establishment of PCGC, in essence, was to institutionalize the Credit Guarantee Fund (CGF) established under Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) for supporting SMEs development in Pakistan. Department for International Development (DFID) now renamed as Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) had been supporting the Government of Pakistan and SBP's Financial Inclusion Program (FIP) since 2008-09 through grant. SBP's FIP Steering Committee headed by the Governor himself recommended in October 2019 that PCGC was to be funded by contribution from: (i) unspent amount of DFID's grant out of its original £50 million grant given during the period from 2008 to 2020 as equity share of DFID in PCGC through Karandaaz (a not for profit entity); (ii) profits earned on the unspent grant invested by SBP will be invested in PCGC as SBP's shareholding, and; (iii) Ministry of Finance's investment of Rs 300 million provided to SBP in 2009-10 for CGS will be invested in PCGC as equity share of GoP. The Finance Division further noted that while conveying status of DFID's unspent funds and profit earned on these funds, SBP had intimated that DFID's Rs 6.65 billion had been invested in T-bills with maturity amount of Rs 6.77 billion on January 28, 2021 whereas, as of November 27, 2020 out of total Rs 6.65 billion unspent amount was 3.8 billion while Rs 2.85 billion was profit earned. The Finance Division apprised that the second source of funding for PCGC was going to be an amount of US$ 33.1 million under component-3(b) of the World Bank's sponsored project "Financial Inclusion Infrastructure Project (FIIP)" allocated for Risk Sharing Facility for SMEs. This amount would also be injected into PCGC as loan from GoP to PCGC to issue credit guarantees to banks to provide finance to SMEs in Pakistan.

The World Bank had imposed a condition that the release of $ 33.1million was subject to operationalization of PCGC. FCDO had emphasized the running of PCGC on private sector principles to ensure transparency in operations of PCGC without external influence. Therefore, SPB's FIP Steering Committee had recommended entrusting management control of PCGC to Karandaaz which was a FCDO's special purpose not for profit entity which would be a shareholder of 51 per cent on behalf of FCDO in PCGC. SBP had shared shareholders' agreement share subscription agreement prepared in consultation with all the stakeholders (i.e. SBP, Finance Division and FCDO) and requested approval of GoP, being shareholder of the company. Law and Justice vetted the shareholders agreement and shared subscription agreement from legal point of view. The Finance Division further apprised that SBP as a shareholder of the company requires direction of federal government under sub-section(6A) of section 17 of State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956(XXXIII of 1956), which says "as and when directed by the Federal Government, the purchase, holding and sale of shares and debentures of any banking company as defined in Section 5 of the Banking Companies Ordinance,1962 (LVII of 1962) or of any financing corporation or institution". The Finance Division stated that the establishment of credit guarantee was envisaged under NFIS/100-day agenda of the GoP approved as a public sector company with 70 per cent GoP's contribution. Whereas now, GoP and SBP would hold 49 per cent shares of PCGC. Therefore, to change the shareholding structure of the Credit Guarantee Company approval of the Cabinet is required. The Finance Division submitted the following; (i) the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 (XXXIII of 1956) direction of section 17 for State and SBP to be a shareholding of the PCGC; (ii) to change the shareholding structure of Credit Guarantee Company already approved in NFIS/ 100 days agenda of GoP by reducing GoP's shareholding in the company from 70 per cent to 49 per cent (GoP+ SBP); (iii) to approve shareholders shares subscription agreement of PCGC; (iv) to approve, the capitalization of PCGC through funds currently invested in T-bills and issuance of shares to respective entities, Ministry of Finance, SBP and Karandaz-Pakistan as per the percentage shareholding against the funds in accordance with the share subscription agreement; and (v) any dividends announced by PCGC against the shares held by SBP or any proceeds from the sale of shares in PCGC held by SBP shall be remitted to the government treasury. The Finance Division stated during the meeting that the proposal had already been approved by the ECC placed before it during its meeting held on 21.12.2020. However, the summary was placed before the CCoP for deliberation/advice prior to ratification of the Cabinet.

During the ensuing discussion, Chairman CCoP asked whether there was a need to refer the matter to CCoP when the proposal was already approved by the ECC. The Finance Secretary replied that since managing shares of PCGC were being reduced to 49 per cent it was considered appropriate to present the matter before the ECC for a decision before presenting it to CCoP. Moreover, the representative of the Law and Justice Division also argued that in order to ascertain the legal position on this point, the contract with DFID needed to be examined which had not priorly been examined by the Law and Justice Division.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain recused himself from meeting on this item due to his association with Karandaaz for some time.

After going through different aspects of the matter, the CCoP directed the Finance Division to consult the Law and Justice Ministry on the following points, on priority and submit a report thereon to the CCoP: (i) legal aspects in the light of contract with DFID; (ii) whether the case falls within the definition of privatisation as defined by the Privatisation Ordinance 2000 and; (iii) if need be, consultation with the Economic Affairs and SBP may also be done.

