PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected resignation of Special Assistant on Power, Tabish Gauhar, and urged him to continue work.

Gauhar met Prime Minister on Tuesday and shared reasons behind his resignation and differences with some key functionaries of the government. Tabish Gauhar had submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister last week and left the country for Dubai and since then switched his cell phone off. However, he was approached by the Prime Minister and asked to return and share his reservations.

Unconfirmed reports had suggested that he had serious difference on dealing with the issue of IPPs. "I had submitted resignation last week due to personal reasons. This afternoon Prime Minister asked me to continue working in the larger national interest as SAPM Power in an honourary capacity. I will continue to do my best in this public service role, without fear or favour, for as long as the PM wishes me to," said Tabish Gauhar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021