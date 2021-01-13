ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Terence J Sigamony 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday noted that appointment of Naeem Bukhari as chairman Pakistan Television (PTV) Board and acting managing director of the state-run television seems to be violative of the Supreme Court judgment.

A single-member bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions of a citizen, Arsalan Farrukh, through his counsel, Raja Mohammad Shakeel Abbasi and others’.

The IHC summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and directed the Ministry of Information to appoint an authorised officer to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

During the course of hearing, Justice Minallah said in the presence of very clear judgment of the Supreme Court “how such appointment in the PTV was made”.

He remarked that prima facie, the appointment of Bukhari seems to be in violation of the verdict of the apex court.

The IHC CJ further said the decision of the Supreme Court is very clear and it must be implemented, adding that Bukhari is respectable for them but they cannot ignore the SC judgment.

Bukhari’s counsel adopted that as per the Companies Ordinance, the board of directors of the PTV has appointed Bukhari as its chairman.

The bench asked the counsel to read out the SC decision and said the age limit is also mentioned in it.

Then the Bukhari’s lawyer sought some time to check the record. He said after the first summary, another summary was also sent to the Cabinet for his appointment.

At this, the bench deferred the hearing after giving the aforementioned directions until January 14.

According to the stance of the petitioner, Bukhari’s appointment was not in accordance with the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

He contended that the position was not advertised in any newspaper, which is mandatory. He added that Bukhari is also over 65 years.

The petitioner’s counsel also cited Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ataul Haq Qasmi’s appointment as director and chairman of the PTV for a reference.

The petitioner had also challenged the appointment of two board members, Syed Asghar Nadeem and Wasim Raza along with Bukhari’s.

On November 24, the Information Ministry sent out a notification of Bukhari’s appointment as a PTV board member and the director of the state-run TV channel. The notification further stated that the government has also approved the nomination of Bukhari as the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) Board Chairman in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation’s Memorandum and Articles of Association (Article 95/95A).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Nandipur case: IHC rejects pleas against acquittal of Awan, Kiyani

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.