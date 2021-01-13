Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday noted that appointment of Naeem Bukhari as chairman Pakistan Television (PTV) Board and acting managing director of the state-run television seems to be violative of the Supreme Court judgment.

A single-member bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions of a citizen, Arsalan Farrukh, through his counsel, Raja Mohammad Shakeel Abbasi and others’.

The IHC summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and directed the Ministry of Information to appoint an authorised officer to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

During the course of hearing, Justice Minallah said in the presence of very clear judgment of the Supreme Court “how such appointment in the PTV was made”.

He remarked that prima facie, the appointment of Bukhari seems to be in violation of the verdict of the apex court.

The IHC CJ further said the decision of the Supreme Court is very clear and it must be implemented, adding that Bukhari is respectable for them but they cannot ignore the SC judgment.

Bukhari’s counsel adopted that as per the Companies Ordinance, the board of directors of the PTV has appointed Bukhari as its chairman.

The bench asked the counsel to read out the SC decision and said the age limit is also mentioned in it.

Then the Bukhari’s lawyer sought some time to check the record. He said after the first summary, another summary was also sent to the Cabinet for his appointment.

At this, the bench deferred the hearing after giving the aforementioned directions until January 14.

According to the stance of the petitioner, Bukhari’s appointment was not in accordance with the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

He contended that the position was not advertised in any newspaper, which is mandatory. He added that Bukhari is also over 65 years.

The petitioner’s counsel also cited Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ataul Haq Qasmi’s appointment as director and chairman of the PTV for a reference.

The petitioner had also challenged the appointment of two board members, Syed Asghar Nadeem and Wasim Raza along with Bukhari’s.

On November 24, the Information Ministry sent out a notification of Bukhari’s appointment as a PTV board member and the director of the state-run TV channel. The notification further stated that the government has also approved the nomination of Bukhari as the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) Board Chairman in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation’s Memorandum and Articles of Association (Article 95/95A).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021