Nandipur case: IHC rejects pleas against acquittal of Awan, Kiyani

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday turned down the appeals of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against acquittal of Dr Babar Awan and Riaz Kiyani in Nandipur Power Project.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict in Nandipur power project reference and upheld the decision of the accountability court.

The court also turned down the decision of the trial court for rejecting the acquittal plea of former law secretary Masood Chishti.

The bench also made the observation in the judgment, “The onus is on the Bureau to dispel any perception of fear amongst the bureaucracy and to assure that bonafide decision making process would not expose any bureaucrat to the stigma or humiliation of proceedings under the Ordinance of 1999.”

The Accountability Court had acquitted Babar Awan and Riaz Kiyani on June 25, last year, and dismissed the acquittal plea of Masood Chishti in Nandipur case.

Later, the NAB had challenged the acquittal of the accused before the IHC.

The NAB filed the appeals under Section 32 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 assailing separate orders, dated 25-06-2019, whereby two of the accused arrayed in Reference No 18/2018, namely Justice (retired) Riaz Kiyani and Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan, were acquitted from the charges framed against them.

Their petitions were moved under Section 265-K of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

Another accused arrayed in the same reference, namely Muhammad Masood Chishti, had also sought acquittal but his prayer was declined by the learned Accountability Court-II, Islamabad vide order dated 18-03-2020.

The said order was assailed by invoking the constitutional jurisdiction of this court under Article 199 of the Constitution.

The counsel for Chishti contended that the impugned order, dated 18-03-2020, is against the facts and law; and suffers from misreading and non-reading.

The also said that the petitioner has an unblemished professional record as a practicing lawyer.

The IHC bench observed that the report attributed the delay and loss to “negligence” on the part of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The calculation of the loss was based on presumptions because reputable chartered accountant firms had shown their inability to undertake such an assignment.

It added that the Bureau was not able to place before us any order passed by the Supreme Court directing the initiation of criminal proceedings under the Ordinance of 1999 except order dated 07-11-2012, wherein, an explanation was sought regarding intended action including criminal proceedings.

The court order said, “We have not been able to persuade ourselves that the acquittals handed down in relation to two of the accused, namely Justice (rtd) Riaz Kiyani and Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan respectively, by the learned Accountability Court suffer from any legal infirmity. However, the case of the third accused, namely, Muhammad Masood Chishti could not have been treated differently because his role was similar and was based on the same record.”

