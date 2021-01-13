Sheldon Adelson, casino magnate who backed Trump and Israel, dies at 87

WASHINGTON: Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, a major donor to the US Republican party for decades and a loyal supporter of Israel, has died, his Las Vegas Sands company said on Tuesday. He was 87. The cause was complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the company said. From humble beginnings in Boston, Adelson became one of the richest men on the planet thanks to a chain of casinos sprawling from the Las Vegas strip to the Chinese territory of Macau, with a fortune estimated at $35 billion at the time of his death, according to Forbes.