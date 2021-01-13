ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Generating power from solid waste to be milestone’

Recorder Report 13 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Sindh, Najam Ahmad Shah has said the mission of generating electricity from solid waste will be a milestone.

Najam Ahmad Shah, who is also head of the committee set up to generate electricity from solid waste, said the project to generate electricity from waste collected from Karachi was a modern and unique effort of the Sindh government and to bring it in line with global requirements all the resources would be utilised.

He said the success of that project depended entirely on the timely completion of the project and maintaining international standards on which no compromise would be made. He further said there was an urgent need to make solid waste useful and efficient under the philosophy of low cost and best results so that future time planning and needs could be arranged.

Najam, who has also played a key role in the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Project in the past, was sounding very enthusiastic and hopeful about this new project of the Sindh government. “Hopefully as a result of the success of the project, up to 200 megawatts of electricity is expected to be made,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

‘Generating power from solid waste to be milestone’

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Nandipur case: IHC rejects pleas against acquittal of Awan, Kiyani

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.