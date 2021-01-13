‘Generating power from solid waste to be milestone’

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Sindh, Najam Ahmad Shah has said the mission of generating electricity from solid waste will be a milestone.

Najam Ahmad Shah, who is also head of the committee set up to generate electricity from solid waste, said the project to generate electricity from waste collected from Karachi was a modern and unique effort of the Sindh government and to bring it in line with global requirements all the resources would be utilised.

He said the success of that project depended entirely on the timely completion of the project and maintaining international standards on which no compromise would be made. He further said there was an urgent need to make solid waste useful and efficient under the philosophy of low cost and best results so that future time planning and needs could be arranged.

Najam, who has also played a key role in the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Project in the past, was sounding very enthusiastic and hopeful about this new project of the Sindh government. “Hopefully as a result of the success of the project, up to 200 megawatts of electricity is expected to be made,” he added.

