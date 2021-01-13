ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
UAE markets extend winning run

Reuters Updated 13 Jan 2021

DUBAI: Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates extended their winning run on Tuesday with financials lifting the Abu Dhabi benchmark to its fourth straight session of gains.

The Abu Dhabi index finished 0.4% higher as the UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, firmed 0.9%, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank added 1%.

In Dubai, the main share index tacked on nearly a percent, supported by a 1.2% gain in Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and a 0.9% rise in Emirates NBD Bank, the emirate's biggest bank.

The Abu Dhabi and Dubai benchmarks have now ended seven sessions in positive territory out of the eight trading days so far in the New Year.

Saudi Arabia plans to cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March to stop inventories from building up. The latest US supply reports are expected to show crude stocks fell for a fifth straight week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.2%. Healthcare firm Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Co was the best performer in the index, gaining 1.4%.

Air conditioner maker Al-Omran Industrial and Trading Co gained nearly 10%, while financial firm Allied Cooperative Insurance Group put on 8.8%. Elsewhere, in Qatar, the index ended the day's trading little changed.

Telecoms firm Ooredoo and consumer staples company Baladna Co put on 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively, while real estate stock Ezdan Holdings declined 3.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index strengthened 0.5%, aided by a 2.1% gain in the nation's largest private bank Commercial International Bank.

Egypt's central bank has told banks it was banning them from distributing profits to shareholders to protect capital amid the COVID-19 crisis. Some other financial stocks declined, including Credit Agricole Egypt and Export Development Bank of Egypt, which fell 8.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

