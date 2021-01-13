ZTBL reaches out to farmers, assures speedy services

ISLAMABAD: In line with Prime Minister's directives, the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has embarked upon holding khuli kacheri across the country aimed at resolving the problems faced to farmers' community.

During direct interaction with farmers at Multan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari where growers from Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur also thronged in, the farmers spoke their hearts out.

President ZTBL Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel assured the farmers that the bank was in touch with fertilizer companies so that farmers get affordable standard fertilizer at their doorsteps.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021