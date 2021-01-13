ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FBR, PRAs meeting rescheduled for 18th

Recorder Report Updated 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The meeting between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the provincial revenue authorities (PRAs) on the harmonization of sales tax has been rescheduled for Jan 18, it is learnt.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Tuesday that the technical committee comprising members of the FBR and senior representatives of the provincial revenue authorities were supposed to meet on Tuesday.

During the last meeting of the executive committee of the National Tax Council (NTC) held in the Finance Division, a technical committee representing the FBR and the provincial revenue authorities was constituted to study and settle disputes in the gray areas.

The committee comprises, FBR chief ST (Operations) Aamer Amin Bhatti, PRA Punjab chairperson Zainul Abdin Sahi, SRB Sindh senior advisor Syed Mushtaque Kazmi, KPRA adviser Iftikhar Qutub, and BRA Balochistan member operations B Naseebullah Umrani.

