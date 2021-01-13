GM to build electric delivery vans under new BrightDrop brand

WASHINGTON: General Motors unveiled plans Tuesday to build electric vans under a the new BrightDrop brand, in a move aimed at creating a new ecosystem for delivery of goods.

“BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services,” said GM chairman and chief executive Mary Barra as she unveiled the new brand at the virtual Consumer Electronics Show.

GM is partnering with delivery giant Fedex to test the new vehicles and offer what Barra called “ one-stop-shop solution.”

The move comes with GM and other automakers racing to keep pace with electric carmaker Tesla’s dizzying growth, and as Amazon is set to launch its own electric delivery vans from the startup Rivian.