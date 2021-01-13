Sindh records 1,064 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: As many as 1,064 new cases of Covid-19 emerged while 22 patients died overnight, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The CM said 22 new fatalities lifted the death toll to 3,730 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. He said 12,566 samples were tested against which 1,064 cases were diagnosed constituting 8.5 percent detection rate. The chief minister added that so far 2,511,315 tests have been conducted which detected 228,949 cases, of them 91.4 percent or 209,239 patients have recovered, including 2,312. Shah said currently 15,980 patients were under treatment; of them 15,061 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 907 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 820 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 1,064 new patients, 845 have been detected from Karachi, including 314 from South, 289 East, 84 Central, 66 Korangi, 60 West and 32 Malir. Hyderabad has 37 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Badin, Kambar and Khairpur 16 each, Shikarpur and Tando Muhammad Khan 10 each, Jacobabad and Umerkot seven each, Jamshoro, Larkana, Sujawal and Sukkur 6 each, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahyar Five each, Thatta and Kashmore 2 each, Dadu and Sanghar One each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021