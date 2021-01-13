Jakhrani's interim bail extended

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted extension in the interim bail of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Jakhrani in a case pertaining to "assets beyond means".

A division bench of the SHC extended the bail of Jakhrani, who is also the Sindh CM's adviser on prisons, until January 22.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a report detailing progress made so far in the ongoing investigation against Jakhrani.

Aijaz Jakhrani is accused of accumulating assets worth over Rs780 million. On November 6, an accountability court had indicted him in the case.

He pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

The adviser termed the reference filed against him by NAB "political vengeance".

Meanwhile, the SHC bench also extended till February 11 the interim bail of PPP leader Sardar Khan Chandio and others in a NAB inquiry.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor sought more time to conclude the inquiry against Chandio and others, which was granted by the court.

