ANL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
AVN 92.91 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (4.57%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
DGKC 113.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.98%)
EPCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
FCCL 21.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.03%)
HASCOL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
HUBC 85.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.21%)
KAPCO 37.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.66%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.84%)
LOTCHEM 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
MLCF 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.21%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.34%)
POWER 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
PPL 100.05 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.45%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.05%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.06%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
SNGP 47.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
TRG 95.92 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (8.88%)
UNITY 32.79 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.64%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 33.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,777 Increased By ▲ 178.51 (0.73%)
KSE100 46,190 Increased By ▲ 268.18 (0.58%)
KSE30 19,356 Increased By ▲ 144.33 (0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Online account opening: NCCPL successfully brings first-ever client on board

Updated 13 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The National Clearing Company of Pakistan (NCCPL), in its role as a Centralized Know Your Customer Organization (CKO), had proposed a digital client on boarding process in collaboration and consultation with all the stakeholders.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) spearheaded the initiative and approved the regulatory framework for its implementation on December 03, 2020.

The online account opening process is designed keeping in view all the necessary controls and without compromising on the level of ease expected from digital account opening process for a customer. For creating awareness, NCCPL had organized interactive webinars that have witnessed encouraging response from market participants.

It has been a historic day for the securities market as first-ever online account has been opened successfully using the functionality in a hassle-free manner. This initiative is expected to provide the required impetus to the market participants during the COVID-19 pandemic and boost the confidence of the investor fraternity, which is expected to result in enhancing the performance of Capital Market during the year 2021 and onwards.

NCCPL will continue to explore and offer allied services aimed at facilitating the digital on boarding journey of customers in near future.

"We deeply appreciate and acknowledge the pivotal role played by SECP in developing and implementing the online functionality and are thankful to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) for their continued support and active participation in this endeavour," NCCPL said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Online account opening: NCCPL successfully brings first-ever client on board

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.