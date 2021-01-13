ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
PSP rally against census on 17th

Recorder Report 13 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that the PTI government in collusion with the MQM-P had adopted discriminatory policies against Karachi. The PSP chief said this at a press conference at the Pakistan House.

Party president Anis Qaimkhani and members of the central executive committee and those of the national council were also present on the occasion. By approving the controversial census of Karachi, the federal government was promoting a sense of deprivation among the people which was paving way for turmoil in Karachi, and it not only suited the MQM agenda of ethnic politics but that of PPP's hate politics, he said while announcing a new date for the protest rally and demonstration.

The rally against the approval of the controversial census by the federal cabinet would be taken out from Nursery on the Shahrah-e-Faisal to the Karachi Press Club on January 17 at 2pm.

He said, "If the enemy forces pursue oppression, it makes sense, but if the government of Pakistan commits economic and political genocide of its own masses, then who should we complain to? Only the enemies of the country will benefit by damaging the economic lifeline of the country. Karachi owns everybody. Now everyone should own Karachi. It is the duty of every citizen to protest against oppression of Karachi.

"We have written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan requesting him to take notice of the wrong census and its approval by the federal cabinet," he said.

Kamal said that efforts were being made to repeal the 18th Amendment, but the people were indifferent towards the matter because the provincial governments had seized all the power and resources, and they never devolved them to the grassroots level which was against the very essence of the 18th Amendment. If the rulers of all the provinces wanted to save the 18th Amendment, then they should empower the common man who would protect the 18th Amendment, he said.

