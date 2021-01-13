ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
Business & Finance

Promotion of retail investment: JazzCash and KASB Securities join hands

Recorder Report Updated 13 Jan 2021

KARACHI: JazzCash and KASB Securities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote retail investment by easing access to investment products and stock market trading. The MoU was signed by Erwan Gelebart CEO JazzCash and Ali Farid Khwaja, Chairman, KASB Securities during a ceremony at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

As per the MoU, KASB Securities will assist JazzCash in offering its customers investment access to stocks, exchange traded funds, gold, government bonds and mutual funds. JazzCash will also work towards integrating KASB Securities' popular investment application, KTrade, and KASB Varsity, a financial education platform. These new services will be available to JazzCash customers through its app in the second quarter of this year.

This unique collaboration aims to increase financial inclusion and the retail investor base, as currently less than 0.1 percent of the population has invested in stocks and mutual funds with very limited access to investment products and financial education.

Speaking about the initiative Erwan Gelebart CEO JazzCash said that with more than 12 million monthly active users, JazzCash has played a pivotal role in providing safe, reliable and convenient financial services to the masses.

By leveraging our technology and a customer-centric approach coupled with KASB Securities' market expertise, now we are aiming to enable millions of people to start trading to help foster a culture of investment in Pakistan, he added.

Ali Farid Khwaja Chairman KASB Securities said that KASB mission is to bring the best investment products, market access and information to the citizens. Until now this access has been limited to only large institutions and high net worth investors.

