Pakistan

CNG stations closure compounds commuters' problems

N H Zuberi Updated 13 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Frequent closure of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations has compounded the problems of commuters, as they face shortage of public transport vehicles. The federal and provincial governments seem to be lacking a vision and strategy to deal with the situation where the growing population looks for an increasing number of public transport means but the number of vehicles is on the decline due to a number of reasons.

The number of commuters has increased over the past decade at a rate in proportion with that of the population growth but the number of buses, minibuses, coaches and other public transport vehicles has registered a considerable decrease.

The public transport problem in the city is aggravating with each passing day and insufficient number of buses is causing serious problems for public transport commuters in general and for women commuters in particular.

Beside commuters are facing immense problems in city due to shortage of public transport vehicles and the harassment in minibus compartments for women that are occupied by male commuters.

The minibuses owner also minting huge additional income allowing passengers dangerously sitting on rooftops and traveling on footboards. These transporters enjoy delicious profit margins at the cost of poor commuters. It is said that old and unfit vehicles are allowed to ply Karachi roads.



