Far Eastern markets: TDAP holds webinar on mango export

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organized a Webinar titled 'Mango Export to Far Eastern Markets: Process, Potential, Opportunities & Challenges,' here on Tuesday.

Trade & Investment Counsellors of Pakistan in Tokyo Tahir Habib Cheema, in Guangzhou, China Muhammad Irfan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Shafqat Ali Khan, in Seoul, South Korea Imran Razzak, and Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu, China Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood were the main speakers at the Webinar.

The Webinar was well-attended by the leading mango growers and exporters from across the country. In opening remarks, Hasnain Haider, Product Officer for Mango at TDAP, observed that there is a great potential for mango export to far eastern destinations which remains largely untapped due to supply-side constraints and stringent import regimes.

While speaking on the specifics of the Japanese market, Tahir Habib Cheema, explained that standardization of fruit products is the most desirable factor in Japan and is key in attaining both value and consumer loyalty. He informed the audience that despite obstacles in international trade presented by Covid-19, Pakistan's mango export to Japan registered an unprecedented high of $950,000 in 2020.

Muhammad Irfan informed the audience that much like Japan, China is also a highly quality conscious market. He presented a detailed snapshot of the Chinese market, which is also a mango producer, and highlighted the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats inherent in Mango export from Pakistan to China.

Shafqat Ali Khan spoke at length about the nature of the Malaysian market for mangoes. He explained the strengths and weaknesses of Pakistani mango varieties as compared to major competitors like Thailand and India. He presented the various aspects of Malaysian import regime for Mangoes in great detail, and highlighted measures being adopted or which need to be adopted to increase the Pakistani Mango's market share, which is currently 0.65 percent of the Malaysian market.

Imran Razzak stated that despite having a stringent import regime, South Korea is an attractive market in terms of fresh, frozen and dried mango. However, there have been no imports from Pakistan in the past two years due to a number of reasons

Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood stressed the need for product diversification and value addition in Pakistan's mango export to China, given the great demand for mango pulp and other derivatives. He stated that China is a huge market with year-round availability of mango, both indigenous and imported.

At the end of session, Q&A session was held. Leading exporters and growers recognized high air-freight costs as a singularly critical impediment in mango exports to premium markets. They also requested assistance from TDAP and Pakistan's missions abroad in enhancing B2B interaction between Pakistani exporters and foreign buyers. The Webinar concluded with a vote of thanks.-PR

