Safe City Project or digital surveillance 24/7 sought for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Safe City Project (SCP) or digital surveillance 24/7 should be implemented in fragments in different city areas with the active cooperation of private sector in initial phase which could be later on linked with the main control room of the City Police Officer, said Muzammal Sultan Vice Chairman Faisalabad Dry Port Trust and former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a meeting held here Tuesday, he said Faisalabad had earlier experienced the idea of controlling street crimes by installing high definition cameras in the downtown area. In order to generate funds and control these activities a Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) was constituted. "It was an independent body free from the restrictions of government departments to undergo a long procedure of getting administrative as well as financial approval even for the replacement of bulbs of electric signals."

He said that currently, crimes and road accidents were rife on canal road which had become a main communication artery of the city.-PR

