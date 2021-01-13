TDAP to hold webinar

FAISALABAD: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organize a webinar on "Analyzing Bilateral Trade between Pakistan and Turkey" at 1600 Hours on January 15, 2021.

Engineer Ehtisham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that the objectives of the webinar are to create awareness about Turkey's laws, Trade potential of Turkey, Issues of exporters, Export Enhancement, Interaction between exporters, importers and trade officers.-PR

