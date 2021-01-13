ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: If the PDM rally reaches Pindi…

Anjum Ibrahim 13 Jan 2021

“It’s all in the delivery I reckon.”

“Delivery of what? Pizza?”

“Don’t try to be smarty pants – I am referring to oratory and need I add I was extremely impressed with DG ISPR who delivered his comments in a measured tone, he didn’t exhibit any anger and did not try to win the hearts of the public but their minds….”

“And you are contrasting it with the delivery of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and daddy and….”

“Yes the DG ISPR stated that if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) reaches Pindi then they would be offered tea…”

“No cakes?”

“I think cakes are not to the taste of The Maulana and his supporters – I reckon halwa is more their cup of tea and the army does have a mess where halwa can be prepared.”

“What if Maryam Nawaz is accompanying The Maulana?”

“I have noted that the number of PML-N flags at PDM rallies is a handful so I reckon one to two pound cakes should ensure a piece to every PML-N member and….”

“What about the jiyalas?”

“Bilawal for all his education abroad has adapted well to our culture – he wears clothes made in Pakistan, he wears the Sindhi cap and ajrak, his Urdu is improving by the speech so I reckon he might take a bite of halwa and cake….”

“You mean eat his halwa and have his cake?”

“You are being facetious again!”

“True, sorry anyway just to make a point – the preferred tone depends on the target audience. ISPRs target audience is a bunch of journalists while the politicians target audience is a crowd that has to be charged and….”

“I agree; one question: who do you think can charge a crowd most effectively. In descending order of that ability and please mention only those who are still with us today?”

“In mind or in mind and body?”

“I am not going to answer that loaded question…..”

“Ok then in descending order of…..”

“And I withdraw the question.”

“Man!!!”

“Be gender neutral my friend.”

“Ok so drat!!!!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

