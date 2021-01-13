Bilawal, Zardari invited to Biden's inauguration

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father, party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari have been invited to US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration slated for Jan 20.

Party sources said the father-son duo got an invite to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Democrat Joe Biden scheduled to take place on January 20.

After hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy on Jan 6, a shaken Congress formally certified Biden's election victory.

Immediately after the certification, the White House released a statement from Trump in which he pledged an "orderly transition" on Jan 20 when Biden will be sworn into office.