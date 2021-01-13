ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
ASC 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.51%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 113.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.98%)
EPCL 49.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
JSCL 30.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
MLCF 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.33%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
POWER 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
PPL 99.81 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.21%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
PTC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
TRG 96.49 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (9.52%)
UNITY 32.74 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 32.05 (0.66%)
BR30 24,783 Increased By ▲ 185.01 (0.75%)
KSE100 46,198 Increased By ▲ 275.87 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,345 Increased By ▲ 132.96 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Covid-19 and the labor market revival

BR Research 13 Jan 2021

The most immediate impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been on the economic activity and employment – beside the impact on public health. In the absence any official data, the number of job losses triggered by COVID-19 as projected by PIDE its initial COVID Bulletin was as high as 18.5 million in case of complete restrictions. Recent numbers by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) making headlines are close – around 20.7 million people lost jobs due to COVID-19.

PBS’s special survey for evaluating impact of COVID-19 on wellbeing of people show that 55.7 million or 35 percent of the working population of 10 years and older was economically active pre-Covid, which dropped to around 35 million or 22 percent during the Covid period, which is when the cases peaked, and the lockdown was imposed (Apr-Jul). However, the interesting part is that the whim that Pakistan’s economy has made a V-shaped recovery post first wave of COVID-19 gets some validation from the PBS data. The survey paints an optimistic picture of the labor market situation; it shows a bounce to 33 percent economically active working population in the post Covid scenario (Aug-Oct); to be precise, 52.26 million people are reported working, which is almost a V-shaped recovery.

Province wise, the most affected has been Sindh followed by Punjab, Balochistan and KP. Sector wise, the most affected industries in terms of job lost were the manufacturing, construction, transport and storage, and wholesale and retail trade, while the most of the affected (74 percent) belong to the informal segment. However, over 90 percent of the workers in these sectors have seen recovery since the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

These findings of the survey are corroborated by SBP’s labor market findings in its 1QFY21 report, which shows that 10 percent of the industrial workers lost their jobs during the initial phase of the lockdowns; however, gradual ease in restrictions in the following months allowed recovery – though complete revival in the industrial labor market had not been achieved by end-August 2020. SBP findings also showed that that job losses in the manufacturing sector in Sindh were higher and the pace of recovery was also slower, which is partially attributed to heavy monsoon and subsequent flooding in August 2020 in Karachi.

The PBS survey finding show aggressive revival of industrial sector where a few industries started to hire more workers like the cement and textile industry, where job opportunities rose above the pre-Covid levels by August 2020. Similar observations were also made in SBP’s quarterly report where recovery in manufacturing and construction sector as well as increase in compensation for construction laborers in particular has been highlighted, which coincide with growth seen in LSM post-Covid restrictions.

Pakistan COVID19 economy

Covid-19 and the labor market revival

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters