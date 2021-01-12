ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Zardari, Bilawal invited to attend Biden’s oath taking ceremony

  • The ceremony will take place on January 20.
  • After debate, the Senate and the House of Representatives rejected two objections to the tally and certified the final Electoral College vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.
BR Web Desk 12 Jan 2021

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari have been invited to oath taking ceremony of newly elected US President Joe Biden. The ceremony will take place on January 20.

ARY News citing its sources within the party reported that the father-son duo got an invite to attend the ceremony of Democrat Joe Biden.

Shaken Congress formally certified Biden’s election victory after it was taken apart by hundreds of out-going President Donald Trump’s supporters when they stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy on January 6.

Immediately after the certification, the White House released a statement from Trump in which he pledged an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20 when Biden will be sworn into office.

After debate, the Senate and the House of Representatives rejected two objections to the tally and certified the final Electoral College vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.

