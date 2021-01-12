Markets
Kazakhstan's GDP falls 2.6% in 2020
- The oil-rich Central Asian nation has been hit by the drop in crude prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Jan 2021
NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan's economy shrank 2.6% last year after growing 4.5% a year earlier, economy minister Ruslan Dalenov told a government meeting on Tuesday.
The oil-rich Central Asian nation has been hit by the drop in crude prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced output under a global OPEC and non-OPEC producers' agreement.
